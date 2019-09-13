ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say a man found dead Thursday on the city’s east side had suffered trauma to his body.

Police say the case has officially been classified as a homicide.

A witness called police at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to report a dead person at a wooded camp south of Debarr Road and Boston Street.

Patrol officers found the dead man and said the circumstances of his death appeared suspicious. The case was turned over to homicide detectives.

The dead man’s name has not been released because next of kin has not been notified.

Police asked witnesses with information or surveillance video to contact them.