WILLOW, Alaska (AP) — At least six homes were evacuated after an ice jam caused a creek to flood in a subdivision north of Anchorage, emergency officials said.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Department of Emergency Services responded to flooding reports in Willow around 11 p.m. Saturday, The Anchorage Daily News reported.

No injuries were reported.

Residents near the Willow Creek and Deneki Road areas were evacuated late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

A large chunk of ice jammed at the Deneki bridge and restricted normal water flow, which caused upstream flooding, a National Weather Service flood advisory said.

The American Red Cross opened a temporary shelter at the Willow Community Center, although some residents chose to remain in their homes, officials said.

The Willow Fire Department, Alaska State Troopers and Mat-Su Water Rescue Team responded to provide assistance in the community about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Anchorage, the borough said.

Kevin Vance and his wife returned from shopping and found water from Willow Creek in their backyard flowing in the wrong direction, he said.

Within minutes they were standing in knee-deep water in their bedroom and there was rising water with a strong current in front of the house, he said.

“It formed a river in my front yard,” Vance said.

The family called 911 and evacuated with their pets, he said.

His son’s girlfriend was able to escape in her vehicle as the water began rushing into the road Saturday, Vance said.

“She left the driveway with the river chasing her,” Vance said. “The water was hitting her wheels as she drove away.”

The water began to recede Sunday, but a layer of ice formed and cars were frozen in place. The family will not be able to fully evaluate the damage until the water recedes, Vance said.

“You don’t think about what comes next, you’ve got to start with step one and go from there,” he said.