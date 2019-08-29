ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state fire marshals have closed buildings of a Homer wedding venue for alleged safety violations.

Officials said Thursday fire marshals posted signs at the AK Diamond J Ranch announcing two buildings were closed and were unsafe to occupy.

Officials say the property is operated by Billy Jones, who was issued a court summons Wednesday.

The business is accused of constructing at least two buildings or changing their use without a fire marshal plan review and approval detailing life-safety equipment and other safety measures in the structures.

Officials say Jones was issued an order to stop work and not occupy the buildings.

According to officials, a follow-up investigation Tuesday showed the buildings were still being used.

No one responded to a telephone message left at the venue.