ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An 18-year-old Homer man died when his small car crashed head-on into a pickup.

Five people in the truck were injured.

Alaska State Troopers say Michael Franklin died in the crash at Mile 142 Sterling Highway about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Deep Creek.

Trooper took a call on the crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The pickup driver, 39-year-old Garrett Bowley, was carrying four passengers in the truck.

Four people from the pickup were transported from the scene by ground ambulance and one by air ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.