SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A temporary homeless shelter opened this week at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.

The Pavilion at the fairgrounds can house 100 people and has been largely unused after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of events, The Statesman Journal reported.

An undetermined number of people also will be able to use the adjacent parking lot as a safe vehicle camping spot.

The temporary shelter is partly being paid for by the City of Salem, which allocated $733,000 in November for homeless shelters, and the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency.

The shelter is being run by Church at the Park, a Salem Leadership Foundation program that also provides homeless services at a city park. Church at the Park will have five staff members operating the shelter 24/7, and security will be provided.