BEND, Ore. (AP) — Home video surveillance led to the arrest of a man suspected of swiping holiday packages from multiple front porches in the Bend area.
The Bend Bulletin reports that Steven Edward Stout, a 39-year-old Bend resident, was stopped Sunday and officers discovered packages stolen from at least two homes in his car.
According to Bend police, Stout was caught thanks to video surveillance equipment that captured a theft at a home in Bend Dec. 21.
Thanks to the video, an officer identified the vehicle and its license plate.
Two days later, another officer recognized the car and stopped Stout.
A search of Stout’s car turned up more stolen property.
Bend police say Stout had heroin and methamphetamine on him. He was arrested on theft and drug-possession charges.
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com