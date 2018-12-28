ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An explosion on the southern Kenai Peninsula destroyed a home and sent debris onto the Sterling Highway.
Kenai radio station KRSM reports the event closed the highway Thursday night near Mile 165.
Troopers in Anchor Point took a call on the explosion just after 10 p.m.
They found debris blocking the highway and discovered that a two-story home had been demolished in what appeared to be a gas explosion.
The roof of the unoccupied house flew approximately 150 to 200 yards (137 to 183 meters) across the road.
Multiple callers reported damage to their homes.
Troopers say Homer Electric Association and Enstar, a natural gas company, responded to the location and secured the utilities.
The Sterling Highway reopened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday.