Sometime in the last two weeks of April 1909, a man photographed two women and two men on the porch of the commander’s house at Fort Simcoe. A young Native girl stands near them, but apart.

The adults, who are white, may be visitors or workers at the former U.S. Army installation west of White Swan, Yakima County, then home of the Yakama Agency office and several other buildings, including a federal Indian boarding school house and two dorms. The girl may have been a student there, but there is no information with the photo about any of them.

The amateur photographer was John Clark Rhodes. A surveyor for the Great Northern Railway and an avid outdoorsman, Rhodes took photos of railroad work sites along with his many travels throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The photos shed a little more light on a present-day investigation into Fort Simcoe and the government-run Indian boarding school that operated there for nearly 60 years.

Until recently, the 19 Fort Simcoe photos Rhodes took remained with his family. His great-niece, Jeanne Webb, presented the photos to the Yakima Herald-Republic so they could be shared with the public for the first time and given to organizations that will keep them for the future.

“I’ve had them since 2009. If someone thinks they would like to have them,” they may have the photos, said Webb, who lives in Klickitat County.

Into focus

Rhodes’ photos offer another look at Fort Simcoe as efforts continue to learn more about the boarding school there. The first students attended in the spring and summer of 1861, and the school closed for good in 1920 after fire destroyed the classroom building in December 1919.

Today, researchers are working to identify all students and adults who attended or worked at the Fort Simcoe boarding school. They also have started to use radar to locate all known and unknown unmarked graves on the 196-acre Fort Simcoe Historical State Park.

Efforts also include research into historical records, which are scattered among local public and private collections and federal documents at the National Archives at Seattle. The Catholic nuns who contracted with the federal government to run St. Joseph’s Boarding School for Native children in what was North Yakima also have shared some information about that school.

The state park at Fort Simcoe is closed for the winter, but that work by volunteers is expected to intensify as the weather warms, said Jon Olney Shellenberger, the former Yakama Nation archaeologist and volunteer who is leading the effort.

Some of the areas of interest are covered by tall bunchgrass, which will need to be mowed. Shellenberger knows there are at least nine burials at Fort Simcoe, though only two have grave markers. He had heard there are more.

“There are areas that are on the list for consideration for further investigation,” said Shellenberger, who is director of American Indian Studies at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. “I just need to find that time, even if it’s just a day or two and continue going out there.”

Avid outdoorsman and photographer

Rhodes was born in Kansas in 1891 and died in 1976 in Portland. He came to Washington as a young man, beginning work as a surveyor not long after he graduated from high school in 1908, and lived in Monroe. The Snohomish County town was near where the Great Northern Railway was constructing a tunnel, and Rhodes took numerous photos of that and other railroad-related work.

He also found time to visit and photograph the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition, which took place in Seattle in 1909. His photos of exposition buildings are among the countless photos Rhodes took in his lifetime.

As an avid outdoorsman, Rhodes loved to fish, hunt, camp and ride horses into the mountains near the Three Sisters and the Cascades. He was a member of the Mazamas, a nonprofit mountaineering education organization based in Portland, and climbed most of the major peaks, according to information from Webb’s mother, Margaret Gaston Cooper.

Webb is continuing the work of her mother, who received Rhodes’ many photo albums after his daughter died. The Mazamas took some of the albums, and the Museum of Science and Industry in Seattle copied other photos he took of the city around the time of the exposition.

News related to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s first-of-its-kind study of Native American boarding schools prompted Webb to bring out the photos Rhodes took at Fort Simcoe. Its boarding school was among 408 boarding schools across 37 states or then-territories, including 21 schools in Alaska and seven in Hawaii, that the U.S. operated or supported between 1819 and 1969, according to the Interior’s investigative report.

Along with the 19 photos that her great-uncle took at Fort Simcoe, there are 11 he took while in the Satus Mountains, nine of sheepshearing near Fort Simcoe and five Rhodes titled “Among the Satus Tribe.” Two of those photos are of tipis, and another shows a person inside a tipi with a wa’paas basket, slivers of light seen through the tule mats that are part of the tipi.

Rhodes didn’t identify any of the people he photographed, even though some of the photos he took at Fort Simcoe are closer shots. He took pictures of people at buildings no longer standing at the site — the boarding school dormitories, the former Yakama Agency office and a pharmacy.

Others are posing on the porch of an officer’s house and in front of the blockhouse, which are still on the property. The women are wearing long skirts and long-sleeved blouses, the men suits and hats, which would have been regular dress for them at the time.

“Look at these people. What are they doing?” Webb said.

Piecing together history

The photos that Rhodes took of the boarding school dormitories for girls and boys are similar to other historic photos that have been published or are available to researchers. Rhodes’ album includes two photos of the boys’ and one of the girls’ dormitories, all three from such a distance that faces aren’t recognizable.

But as with other historic photos of those buildings, it’s clear that the students lined up outside them are wearing similar nontraditional outfits. The boys wore military-style uniforms and their long hair was shorn. The girls wore dark stockings and white dresses.

Students weren’t allowed to wear traditional clothing or speak their language. Christianity subverted Indigenous religious practices, and school administrators replaced some students’ given Indian names with English names.

The abandoned dormitories were demolished in the 1950s, when some former students were working with tribal leaders and others in the Yakima Valley to preserve some of the buildings for the future. Shellenberger and others are trying to locate the exact footprint of those structures, along with the classroom building. They have a good idea where they stood, but there are no signs or any other indication of their location.

One of Rhodes’ photos shows what Shellenberger thinks is possibly Mool Mool, the freshwater springs that had drawn Yakamas and other Indigenous people to the area for centuries. The springs are marked with a small sign but are completely overgrown with dense brush. Rhodes’ photo shows a man standing in a wide-open space near a pool of water fringed by a few thin trees, a tall ridge beyond it.

Another photo, titled “Old Whipping Tree,” shows a thick tree with a large, distinct knot in front of the commander’s house. Rhodes took two photos of the tree.

Shellenberger has said Native people were hanged from trees at Fort Simcoe. “The whipping tree, they probably [hanged] them from it too,” though that may have happened further east on the property, he added.

He doesn’t know who was hanged, or why. That’s just one area of research among many at the site.

Multiple people are working to identify students who attended the Fort Simcoe boarding school. Some names are available at archival repositories such as the Yakima Valley Museum and the Northwest Reading Room at the Yakima Central Library.

Private citizens have sources as well; Jan Whitefoot and a friend found old boarding school registers when they were students at White Swan High School, and Whitefoot has said she’ll show the register she has to others who want to see if any relatives’ names are listed.

Every newly discovered or newly public historic resource could help tell more of Fort Simcoe’s story — all aspects of it. That’s important.

“They did a good job of trying to erase it,” Shellenberger said.