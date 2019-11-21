ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An executive for Hilcorp says the company is preparing to extend job offers to Alaska employees of BP.

KTUU-television reports Senior Vice President for Alaska David Wilkins spoke Wednesday at a conference of the Resource Development Council and addressed Hilcorp’s takeover of BP’s Alaska assets.

Wilkins says BP’s well-qualified workforce will be key to the continued operation of Prudhoe Bay.

Wilkins acknowledged that BP’s roughly 1,600 Alaska employees may feel uncertain about their futures.

He did not specify how many would be offered jobs but said Hilcorp would “onboard” the majority of those interested in working for Hilcorp.

The sale must clear regulatory hurdles.

Wilkins says he hopes the sale will be finalized sometime in 2020.

