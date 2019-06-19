DIAMOND LAKE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man lost for days in deep snow on the Pacific Crest Trail southeast of Eugene has been rescued.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Brad O’Dell says the sheriff’s office was notified of a distress signal at 12:30 p.m. Monday in an area of the trail on Mount Thielsen.

Douglas County Search and Rescue along with Oregon State Police and horseback riders from Diamond Lake Horse Corrals located 23-year-old Colton Cosby late Monday afternoon.

O’Dell says Cosby of Roseburg had been hiking the past three days and became lost in the snow still covering the trail.

O’Dell says the man was taken down to the trailhead and to a hospital for evaluation.