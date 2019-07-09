MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — A hiker was seriously injured when he fell in a mountain range in Wyoming.

Grand Teton National Park officials say 35-year-old Jarek Strzalkowski lost his footing in snow and rock Monday on a hike in the Teton Range.

Strzalkowski is from Poland but has been living in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Park officials estimate he fell 1,200 feet (370 meters) over snow fields and rock outcroppings.

Park rangers flew to the area by helicopter, stabilized Strzalkowski and flew him to a staging area. A helicopter then took him to a hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Park officials say many trails above 9,000 feet (2,750 meters) remain snow-covered and hikers at high elevations should use crampons and ice axes.