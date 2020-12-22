ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A major winter storm is making travel between Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula dangerous as winds up to 115 mph and heavy snow impact some parts of the region, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind warning for areas including Anchorage and the western Kenai Peninsula from Monday evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The most severe winds are expected early Tuesday.

Meteorologist Ben Bartos said the Anchorage area is not expected to get heavy snow and that temperatures will rise above freezing.

“As far as the snowpack itself goes, it’ll take a bit of a hit,” Bartos said. “The warmer air and high winds that we get will chew some of that snow.”

Strong winds and blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous, officials said.

A blizzard warning was issued from Portage Valley to Seward and the storm could drop up to 3 feet of snow in some places, according to forecasters.

As temperatures rise the snow will turn to heavy rain.