SALEM, Ore. (AP) — High school graduation rates in Oregon, one of the lowest in the nation, rose 2 percent over the previous year to 78.7 percent.
Former English language learners — including immigrant kids — scored even better in a first-ever statewide measurement of that group.
The state education department said Thursday that the asset of bilingualism is highlighted by the fact that students who exited English Learner programs before high school graduated at a rate nearly 4 percentage points higher than the statewide average.
Gov. Kate Brown commended the results and noted that she has a $2 billion education investment package, in addition to her base budget, in her proposed state budget that would require some type of tax increase.
