BEND, Ore. (AP) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a central Oregon high school that required nearly half its students and staff into quarantine has prompted school officials to send students back to online learning for nearly two weeks.

As of Friday afternoon, 15 staff members and students from La Pine High School had been diagnosed with COVID-19, The Bulletin reported.

A letter sent to families Friday by interim principal Anne-Marie Schmidt said that resulted in the larger quarantine. She told the newspaper that resulted in many classes taught by substitutes, and some students becoming nervous about getting sick.

She described the move as a pause to stop cases from spreading.

La Pine High students are expected to return to in-person school on June 4 — the same day seniors graduate. School ends for the rest of the grades on June 17.

No other building in Bend-La Pine Schools is under immediate threat of going back to distance learning right now due to COVID-19, said Julianne Repman, the district’s director of safety and communication.

The outbreak comes a few weeks after Bend-La Pine started hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students in its high schools. The overall vaccination rate in the La Pine area zip code is fairly low, at 42.5%, according to the Oregon Health Authority.