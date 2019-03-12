NOME, Alaska (AP) — Three men were rescued from an ice floe that broke loose from shore ice outside Nome.
Alaska State Troopers say 43-year-old John Culp Jr., 33-year-old James Gibson and 45-year-old Phillip Rode were plucked off the ice by helicopter. Their hometowns were not immediately available.
Troopers just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday took a call of the men on the floe.
The ice broke off the main ice shelf along a beach and drifted slowly into the Bering Sea.
Nome Search and Rescue at the time was responding to a person injured on a snowmobile but coordinated the rescue of the men on the ice.
No one was injured.