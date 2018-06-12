YACHATS, Ore. (AP) — The Heceta (Ha-SEE-ta) Head Lighthouse will shut down for July for repair work.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday that the lighthouse would close on July 1 and will reopen by July 31.
The repairs will address several cracked interior metal columns on the facility’s upper floor and will cost about $135,000.
The lighthouse lens will be covered during the work to protect it from damage.
The historic assistant lighthouse keeper’s house, which the U.S. Forest Service operates through a concessionaire as a bed and breakfast, will remain open.
Heceta Head is a working lighthouse and was built around 1894.
Its beam can cast light 21 miles out to sea.
It’s believed to be the most photographed lighthouse in the United States.