SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Heavy rains are expected in western Oregon this weekend, including in areas burned by this fall’s wildfires, raising the possibility of mudslides and flooding.

The Willamette Valley could see 1 to 3 inches of rain and the Santiam Canyon — which has unstable soils from September’s wildfires — could see 3 to 5 inches of rain. The coast could see 4 to 6 inches and the higher elevations of the Cascade Mountains could get up to 9 inches of precipitation, National Weather Service meteorologist Miles Higa told the Statesman-Journal.

Winds are also expected to be high, while little snow is expected at pass levels during the mostly warm system.

Areas that lost significant vegetation in wildfires are at risk of landslides, authorities said.

That includes areas that burned in the Echo Mountain fire outside Lincoln City all the way into the Santiam Canyon.

Don’t expect much snow from the weather system, however, because temperatures will mostly remain above freezing.