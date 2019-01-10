BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A government board that makes recommendations on U.S. Department of Energy facilities plans to hold a public hearing concerning the rupture of four barrels containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site.
The Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board will meet in May in Washington, D.C., to discuss the ruptures at the Energy Department’s 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.
The board in a closed meeting last month opted for the public hearing involving the April barrel ruptures at the Radioactive Waste Management Complex.
Officials say there were no injuries and no threat to the public, and work later resumed at the facility.
The barrels were initially buried in unlined pits in Idaho but were unearthed as part of a cleanup process.