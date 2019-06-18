CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — State officials have issued a public health advisory for the ocean water at Cannon Beach, citing higher-than-normal levels of fecal matter in water samples.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday that people should avoid direct contact with the water near Cannon Beach until the advisory is lifted.

The bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne bacteria.

Officials say the source of the bacteria is unknown and that increased levels can come from stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems and animal waste.

Officials say water at neighboring beaches is safe.

Beach visitors can do other recreational activities at Cannon Beach because the advisory only applies to the water.