SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Police are investigating vandalism at a Russian cemetery in Alaska.

About 20 headstones were knocked over or damaged at Russian Cemetery in Sitka, and Russian Orthodox crosses were broken and left the ground, the Daily Sitka Sentinel reported.

Police were informed of the vandalism Friday by the cemetery’s caretaker, Bob Sam, who had last checked the cemetery a week before.

Wooden crosses were destroyed, numerous cement headstones were pushed off their bases, statues on top of headstones were toppled and glass vases were broken, Sitka Police Department spokesperson Serena Wild said.