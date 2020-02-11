Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a lot of strange things over the years.
But a traffic stop near Kennewick had a veteran trooper shaking his head and commenting on Twitter.
“Just when you thought you have heard it all …,” tweeted Trooper Chris Thorson.
He said his co-worker, Trooper Aaron Trombley, stopped a semi truck going 17 miles an hour over the speed limit and discovered the trucker had a side business.
The driver was producing and recording music while traveling down the highway, including a drop-down microphone hanging from the ceiling of his cab.
Thorson’s comment: #notacceptable
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
