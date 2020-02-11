By
(Kennewick, Wash.)

Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a lot of strange things over the years.

But a traffic stop near Kennewick had a veteran trooper shaking his head and commenting on Twitter.

“Just when you thought you have heard it all …,” tweeted Trooper Chris Thorson.

He said his co-worker, Trooper Aaron Trombley, stopped a semi truck going 17 miles an hour over the speed limit and discovered the trucker had a side business.

The driver was producing and recording music while traveling down the highway, including a drop-down microphone hanging from the ceiling of his cab.

Thorson’s comment: #notacceptable

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

———

©2020 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)  www.tri-cityherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tri-City Herald

Most Read Local Stories