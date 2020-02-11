Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a lot of strange things over the years.

But a traffic stop near Kennewick had a veteran trooper shaking his head and commenting on Twitter.

“Just when you thought you have heard it all …,” tweeted Trooper Chris Thorson.

He said his co-worker, Trooper Aaron Trombley, stopped a semi truck going 17 miles an hour over the speed limit and discovered the trucker had a side business.

The driver was producing and recording music while traveling down the highway, including a drop-down microphone hanging from the ceiling of his cab.

Thorson’s comment: #notacceptable

Just when you thought you have heard it all…..Trooper Trombley stopped a semi truck driver for speeding (17 over). After arresting the driver for suspicion of DUI/drugs, he found out that the suspect produces/records music while driving down the highway. #notacceptable pic.twitter.com/QdAdj1ZS4G — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 10, 2020

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

