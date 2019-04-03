ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage teenager suffered a gunshot wound to the head when a gun discharged as it was being handled by a second teen.

The injured teen was transported by medics to a hospital. Anchorage police say the wound was not life-threatening.

The accident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in southeast Anchorage.

Police say a teenage boy and three friends were inside and the resident teen retrieved a revolver. As he manipulated the handgun, it fired.

The teens immediately called 911 and rendered aid to the injured teen.

The other three teens were transported to the Anchorage Police Department for questioning by detectives.

No one else was at home when the teen was shot.