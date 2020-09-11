The record-breaking wildfires that have torn through Oregon at an alarming pace this week have now forced an estimated 500,000 residents to evacuate as of Thursday — more than 10% of the state’s entire population.

More than 30 fast-moving wildfires across the state have killed at least four people and burned more than 900,000 acres in Oregon, nearly doubling the annual average of acres burned in just three days, according to the state’s Office of Emergency Management.

The number of evacuees spiked on Thursday when many residents left communities in Clackamas County, the state’s third-most populous county, which borders Portland, said Paula Fasano Negele, a spokeswoman for the OEM.

Those evacuations came after officials warned that the Riverside Fire, which originated in Clackamas County, was expected to merge with another one of the state’s largest wildfires, the Beachie Creek Fire of Marion County. The unpredictability of the fires caused Clackamas County to urge firefighters to leave the area due to the danger. Those two wildfires alone have scorched more than 300,000 acres at around zero percent containment, decimated homes and businesses, and leaving thousands displaced, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“I’m here and I still can’t even fathom what’s happening,” Negele told The Washington Post early Friday.

Late Thursday, Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., announced that President Donald Trump had approved Oregon’s request for an emergency declaration, which, he tweeted, would include federal aid from FEMA to provide temporary housing for displaced residents and additional firefighting resources. Earlier in the day, Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon OEM, said statewide resources to address the numerous and severe fires had been tapped out.

Advertising

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who described the fires as a “once-in-a-generation event” earlier in the week, said in a statement Thursday that the state’s most pressing priority was saving lives in a stretch she called potentially “the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfires in our state’s history.”

“We have never seen this amount of uncontained fire across our state,” the governor tweeted. “If you’re advised to evacuate, do so immediately. You may not get a second chance.”

As the plumes of smoke covering the Oregon sky blotted out the sun, communities throughout the state prepared for the pending disaster they had seen play out in southern cities like Talent and Phoenix.

Portland Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency order Thursday night to close city parks and other outdoor properties for the next two weeks. The Oregon Convention Center transformed into a shelter for up to 400 evacuees, offering a socially distanced space operated by the Red Cross for those in need of food, supplies or a hot shower.

Angel Fujiyoshi, who had evacuated to the convention center from Oregon City, told KPTV that she left behind everything except her grandmother’s remains in order to secure shelter 15 miles away.

“I was able to grab her ashes, but other than that, we had to leave everything else behind to save our own lives, basically,” Fujiyoshi told the TV station.

Advertising

Another man leaving Oregon City told KATU that he and his mother were evacuating yet again after losing everything in the Paradise Fire of 2018 in California.

“But we survived,” he said to the station. “So, not much to lose now I guess for us, but God this is terrible.”

At the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville, also in Clackamas County, all 1,303 inmates were evacuated and moved to another prison as the Riverside and Santiam Fires have threatened to merge, the Salem Statesman Journal reported. The move came after three other prisons around Salem, the state capital, evacuated in recent days.

In Molalla, Ore., in Clackamas County about 30 miles south of Portland, police rolled through the streets to emphasize the mandatory evacuation order by repeating over the loudspeaker, “Evacuate now.” One of those who fled from Molalla was Michael Smelser, who joined his family and their puppy in gathering whatever they could take in their RV over to the Clackamas Town Center shopping mall.

Speaking to KPTV in the parking lot of the center, Smelser admitted it was difficult to sleep knowing there’s a good chance his family’s house, and everything they built together, had been reduced to ashes.

“You would want a big semi-truck to grab everything,” Smelser said. “We told [our daughter], ‘Grab the toys you don’t want to burn.’ It’s hard to do to your kid. Say, ‘Hey, grab the toys, if you leave them here, they could burn.’ It’s hard to do.”