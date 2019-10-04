ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 21-year-old Alaska man is recovering from a bear mauling.

Alaska State Troopers say Casey Bradford of Haines was treated for non-life-threatening injuries Thursday night following the brown bear attack along the Chilkat River.

Troopers say Bradford and his 55-year-old father, Scott Bradford, were heading to their boat after moose hunting when the bear came out of the brush and attacked Casey Bradford from behind.

Troopers say Scott Bradford shot his rifle over the animal, which released the son then darted into the brush as the father tried to shoot it.

Troopers say the Bradfords made it to their vehicle and drove to a medical facility. The bear was not immediately found. It’s unknown if it was struck.

Scott Bradford did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.