EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Gunshots rang out near a shopping center in west Eugene on Wednesday morning, triggering a large police response and an area-wide manhunt.

KEZI-TV reports the incident happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday near the Goodwill store on W. 7th and Seneca.

Investigators say someone in a Dodge Caliber fired shots at a Honda before both cars drove off.

No injuries were reported.

Two of the occupants inside the Dodge were taken into custody. A third was tracked down by a Springfield police dog.