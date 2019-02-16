EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in west-central Oregon say a woman is facing charges after crashing into a motel room where a guest was sleeping.

The Eugene Police Department says 21-year-old Jordan Leann Belvelry lost control of her vehicle at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday and crashed into the America’s Best Value Inn.

Police say the brick building sustained major damage, but a guest inside the room wasn’t injured.

Belvelry is facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and careless driving.

It’s not clear from online records if Belvelry has an attorney.