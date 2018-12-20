JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Environmental groups say they will sue the U.S. government for not prohibiting hunters from using bait to lure bears in national forests in two Western states.

Most bear hunters practice bear baiting, especially during the springtime.

Erik Molvar with the Western Watersheds Project tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide that bear baiting by hunters pursuing black bears causes grizzly bears to be killed.

Grizzly bear hunting isn’t allowed in the lower 48 states. A judge recently halted planned grizzly bear hunts in Wyoming and Idaho by restoring federal protection for grizzlies.

Molvar says baiting for black bears also attracts grizzly bears. He says baiting has caused hunters to kill several grizzlies in Wyoming and Idaho national forests.

Forest officials declined comment, citing policy not to comment on pending litigation.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com