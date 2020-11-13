JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Independent Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Al Gross conceded the race to Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan Friday, days after the race was called for the incumbent.

Gross, in a statement, said his campaign raised “important issues that deserved to be heard.” He congratulated Sullivan on his win.

“Even though we have passionate policy disagreements on what is best for Alaska, what is important now is that all Alaskans come together after a free and fair election,” Gross said. “I will continue to work in any way I can to serve this state that I love so dearly.”

Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, ran as the Democratic nominee and disclosures through mid-October showed him with a significant fundraising advantage. Sullivan, however, predicted he would win reelection.

Sullivan held a sizable lead on election night but the race was deemed too early to call due to thousands of outstanding absentee, early and other ballots that election officials did not start counting until Tuesday, a week after the general election. The Associated Press called the race for Sullivan on Wednesday.