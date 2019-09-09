ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska hunter is recovering from a mauling by a grizzly.

Alaska State Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain says the injured hunter was with a partner Friday in the Eureka area when they surprised a sow with two cubs. Eureka is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.

The sow attacked and seriously injured one hunter. The second hunter shot and killed the bear.

The hunters made it on their own to a cabin.

A Lifemed Alaska helicopter flew to the cabin and transported the injured man to an Anchorage hospital.

The injured man’s name was not released.

DeSpain says other hunters confirmed the sow had died and the bear kill was reported to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.