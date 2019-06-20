KELLY CREEK, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials are urging black bear hunters to choose their targets with care after a protected grizzly bear was spotted in north-central Idaho for the first time in a decade.

A hunting guide restocking a black bear baiting site encountered the 3-year-old male grizzly in the lower Kelly Creek area of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests earlier this month.

The grizzly bear is collared and tracked by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency says the bear crossed into Idaho last August, but wildlife officials captured it and sent it back to Montana.

Wayne Kasworm, who monitors bears for the agency, says the bear headed south again after it was released.

Idaho Fish and Game officials say hunters need to be cautious for the rest of black bear season.