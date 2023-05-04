TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tigard, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $18.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.5 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.6 million.

Great Ajax shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.93, a decrease of 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AJX