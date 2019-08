PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a grass fire in northeast Portland has moved to several buildings, prompting evacuations.

Portland Fire & Rescue said on Twitter at about 6:15 p.m. that some homes on Northeast Knott Street were being evacuated.

Fire officials say the blaze near Rocky Butte spread to buildings near 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street and that roads in the area were closed.

Smoke from the fire was visible throughout Portland.

No other information was immediately available.