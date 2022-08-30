JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the son of a former Alaska lawmaker on charges of murder, manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his father, former state Rep. Dean Westlake.

Tallon Westlake was arrested earlier this month. The indictment, released by the state Department of Law, was dated Monday.

Tallon Westlake initially faced charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering.

A charging document filed by the department Aug. 21 said police learned that Tallon Westlake had been staying in a building that is owned by Dean Westlake’s girlfriend and had not been paying rent. Dean Westlake planned to evict him, police said they were told.

According to the charging document, police found blood on Dean Westlake’s hands and feet, and his face was bruised and bloodied. Police also described a “heavy bleach smell” in the apartment and wet floors that appeared to have been recently mopped, the document said.

An email seeking comment was sent to the attorney listed on an online court records system as representing Tallon Westlake.