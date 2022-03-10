PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A grand jury has found that a Portland police officer acted lawfully in shooting and killing a man suspected in an armed carjacking on Interstate 5.

Multnomah County prosecutors announced Thursday the grand jury’s finding in the Dec. 6 shooting of Brandon L. Keck by officer John Hughes, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Police said the shooting ended a series of crimes that started with a home invasion and included “multiple carjackings” and hit-and-runs in Portland earlier that day.

Keck eventually carjacked a car occupied by a couple and their child, drove in the wrong direction onto Interstate 5 and was fatally shot while trying to “flee the scene on the freeway,” the incident report says.

A bystander video appears to show Hughes fired shots into the driver’s side window of an SUV as it moved at a crawl, killing Keck, according to an incident report filed with the Oregon Department of Justice.

Police initially said Keck, 30, had shot and wounded a woman, but they later walked back that claim and said the woman had been hurt in a different, unspecified way.

Keck was struggling with an addiction to fentanyl, court records show.

Hughes has since returned to active duty patrolling the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Precinct, according to a police spokesperson.

Portland police fatally shot four people in 2021, including Keck, and wounded another four. This year, Portland police have fatally shot one person.