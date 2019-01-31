BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on Thursday questioned a budget request by a state agency that cares for developmentally disabled people and voiced concern that the governor’s budget doesn’t replace a nearly 20-year-old van.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Services for the Developmentally Disabled made its request to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee and sought money to replace the vehicle.

The request for $32.3 million for fiscal year 2020 is about 1 percent less than the previous year. Gov. Brad Little is recommending slightly more but no money for a new van.

The state agency in its budget requested $131,800 to replace the van, a 2008 sedan, and money for upkeep projects on various buildings, including roofing, at the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center where the vehicles are used. Little’s budget provides $27,400 to replace the sedan.

“Accidents happen with this population,” division administrator Miren Unsworth told lawmakers. “I think it’s just a reality with the people we serve.”

Lawmakers also voiced concern over conditions at the center located in Nampa in southwestern Idaho that currently has 18 patients.

State auditors last week reported that the state-run residential treatment center for people with severe disabilities and mental illness or other issues is rife with systemic problems leading to trauma for staffers and residents alike. Lawmakers told Unsworth that negative news concerning the center has had a negative impact on the community.

“There’s no silver bullet for this complicated and vulnerable population,” Unsworth said. She said the center has enough staff positions but has trouble hiring and retaining staff.

Of the agency’s budget request, $10.3 million is for the center. That’s about $70,000 more than recommended by Little.

The agency also requested $22 million for its Community Developmental Disability Services, which helps children and adults with developmental disabilities around the state.