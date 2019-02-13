JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a pared down budget Wednesday that he says will impact every Alaskan.

Dunleavy is proposing a budget to cover a projected $1.6 billion deficit. Areas of impact include the University of Alaska system, K-12 public education and health and social services.

Dunleavy spoke in generalities during a news conference in Juneau before his budget team planned to outline specific proposals later Wednesday.

His budget director anticipated a potential loss of about 700 jobs though it wasn’t clear if all those positions are currently filled.

Dunleavy says there’s nothing currently in the budget that will do away with Medicaid expansion, but he says there could be further discussions on that.