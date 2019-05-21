BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little is taking public comments on his plan to cut or simplify regulations in what he says are a third of all chapters in the state’s administrative rules book.

Little on Tuesday released what he proposes to retain and cut in the Idaho Administrative Code, and is taking public comments through June 11.

The Idaho Legislature’s failure to renew administrative rules before it adjourned in April means all state administrative rules expire at midnight on June 30.

That gives Little sweeping authority to eliminate thousands of state-approved rules by not using his executive powers to create temporary rules.

Little has made clear his desire to cut regulations in Idaho, issuing an executive order in January requiring state agencies cut two rules for every new one.