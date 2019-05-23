TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has selected an Idaho prison official as her new secretary of corrections.

The governor said in a news release Thursday that she had picked Jefferey Zmuda, the deputy director of the Idaho Department of Correction. He starts July 1.

Kelly says this is a critical time of change and recovery for the Kansas Department of Corrections. She says Zmuda has agreed to take on the challenge of restoring the corrections system and improving morale across all facilities.

Zmuda previously served as chief of prisons in Idaho where he oversaw prison operations for the nine state-run facilities.

Kelly commended Acting Secretary of Corrections Roger Werholtz, saying he shared problems that had been concealed for eight years at Kansas facilities. His last day will be May 31.