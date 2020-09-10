SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to halt price gouging during the statewide wildfire emergency.

Brown declared an “abnormal market disruption” Thursday after reports showed an unusual increase in lodging rates for Oregonians forced to evacuate because of fire danger, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Brown said there are also concerns that the wildfires may lead to a shortage of other essential goods and services.

“During a statewide emergency, it is absolutely unacceptable to price gouge Oregonians who have already been hard hit and are facing devastating loss,” Brown said. “This order empowers the Attorney General and the Oregon Department of Justice to investigate these instances and take appropriate action if businesses are found to be in violation.”

Oregonians can report price-gouging activity to the Oregon Department of Justice through their consumer protection hotline at 877-877-9392.

In March, Brown issued a similar executive order that remains in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic regarding essential consumer goods and services.