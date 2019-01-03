BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov.-elect Brad Little and the leaders of the Idaho Senate and House are scheduled to address reporters and take questions at The Associated Press Legislative Preview.

The event Thursday morning comes a day before Little, a Republican, is sworn in as Idaho’s 33rd governor. The Idaho Legislature begins work on Monday.

After Little’s remarks, Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley, Democratic House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding of Boise, Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill of Rexburg and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett of Ketchum will speak.

Medicaid expansion and the state’s budget will be among the topics covered.