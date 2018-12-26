SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An adjunct professor at Willamette University will be joining the Oregon Supreme Court in 2019.
The Statesman Journal reports Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she will appoint Judge Chris Garrett to the state’s highest court filling a retirement vacancy.
Garrett, in addition to teaching at the liberal arts college in Salem, is an appeals court judge and former state representative.
Brown describes Garrett as “talented, thoughtful and even-keeled.”
Most Read Local Stories
- Plane from Beijing reaches Seattle after 12-hour unscheduled stop on remote Alaskan island
- 'King tides' arrive on Seattle-area beaches; snow possible north of Everett
- Richland native Jim Mattis has 'no anger' after Trump forces him out early, brother says
- Early-morning blazes in Fremont that spread to businesses were arson, Seattle Fire Department says WATCH
- You’re homeless, but you have to leave the hospital. Where do you go? VIEW
Brown says Garrett brings with him the experience of a respected civil litigator, an effective state legislator and a productive appellate judge.
Garrett will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Rives Kistler. The appointment is effective Jan. 1.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com