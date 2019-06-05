BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — A North Carolina-based company plans to build six biogas production facilities, at a cost of about $240 million, near the southern Idaho town of Burley.

Seth Daughety with GESS International tells The Times-News that the six anaerobic digesters will be constructed at dairies in the region, though he would not divulge the names of the dairies. The facilities are expected to bring nearly 100 jobs to the area, with at least 16 full-time jobs per plant, when they begin operating in late 2020.

Anaerobic digesters break down biodegradable material like cow manure and agricultural residues and turn it into natural gas. Each facility is expected to produce enough natural gas to meet the energy usage of 6,800 homes per year.

Daughety says the gas will be injected into the natural gas pipeline in Idaho for use in California.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com