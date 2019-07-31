ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a man from Germany died in a crash on a remote stretch of highway.

Troopers say 58-year-old Jurgen Klos of Dortmund died early Tuesday night in a crash at Mile 95 Parks Highway. The crash site is about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) south of the turnoff to Talkeetna in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

A vehicle Klos was driving collided with a semi. He died at the scene.

A passenger was flown to Providence Alaska Medical Center for evaluation.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

___

An earlier version of this story misspelled Dortmund.