FORSYTH, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and arson in the 2020 fire death of her mother and brother.

Local news outlets report 18-year-old Candace Walton entered the pleas in Monroe County, admitting guilt in the death of 36-year-old Tasha Vandiver and 21-year-old Gerald Walton. Walton was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, theft by taking and first-degree arson.

Monroe County District Attorney Jonathan Adams said Walton was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole for the murder charges, as well as 10 years in prison for the arson charge.

Adams said Walton showed remorse and took responsibility for her actions. She will serve at least 30 years in prison before she’s eligible for parole.

Walton’s home near Forsyth burned on Feb. 27, 2020, with firefighters finding Vandiver and Candace Walton’s brother Gerald Walton inside.

U.S. marshals arrested Candace Walton, then 16, later the same day near Paducah, Kentucky, driving her mother’s 2007 Chevrolet Malibu.

Adams has said authorities believe Candace Walton was trying to drive to Oregon to live her with boyfriend, Kaleo Pangelinan. The two had met when Pangelinan attended school in with Walton in Monroe County.

“There was a tax rebate that was cashed by the mom that was stolen, we believe by Candace, and she stole mom’s car, the cash rebate, and was driving to Oregon to visit the boyfriend essentially to start over a new life,” Adams told WMAZ-TV.

Pangelinan was arrested in May 2020 in Roseburg, Oregon, and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths. He’s expected to be tried later this year. His attorney has previously argued that Pangelinan had “no hand” in the murders. Prosecutors, though, presented evidence in court Wednesday showing Walton and Pangelinan exchanged messages about how Walton could kill her mother and brother.