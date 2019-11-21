SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Demonstrators opposed to a natural-gas pipeline through Oregon, with a marine export terminal on its shores, flooded into the Oregon State Capitol and began staging a sit-in in Gov. Kate Brown’s office.

The hundreds of protesters demanded Thursday the Democrat stand up against the project they say will encourage further use of fossil fuels that leads to global warming, and risk spoiling the land and ocean with spills.

The Jordan Cove Project, proposed by Pembina Pipeline Corporation of Canada, says it will bring investments, property tax revenue and jobs.

Oregon State Police who are stationed in the Capitol observed the protest but did not intervene. The protesters gathered under the capitol rotunda, singing and cheering, and several dozen went into Brown’s outer office, chanting “Gov. Brown, do your job.”