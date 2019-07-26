KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Two commercial buildings were evacuated in Kenai Friday morning after a natural gas line was cut by an excavator.

Radio station KSRM reports the Kenai Fire Department found a 2-inch Enstar gas line was severed. The area was closed to traffic.

Fire Chief Jeff Tucker says there were no explosions or injuries.

Tucker says the gas line break occurred at a wellness center, which was among the buildings evacuated.

Another commercial building nearby also was evacuated.

Enstar spokeswoman Lindsay Hobson confirmed the gas line break. The utility clamped the line, but the area will be closed as crews work on repairs.