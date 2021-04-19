ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska will allow prison visitations for all inmates who have been fully vaccinated, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday.

Public visitation will begin Wednesday by appointment at all facilities statewide, except for correctional facilities in Anchorage and Ketchikan after spikes in coronavirus cases, a release from the department said.

“This has been a challenging year and we appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we gradually restore our facilities to their pre-COVID operations,” Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom said.

No physical contact will be allowed, and face masks will have to be worn.

Lobbies at the institutions will also reopen Wednesday for visitors to conduct such business as funding prisoner accounts, also by appointment.