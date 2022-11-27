MOUNT VERNON — A group of Ethan Chapin’s friends gathered Wednesday to plant the first “Ethan’s Smile” garden.

The idea of a memorial tulip garden to honor Chapin, one of four University of Idaho students killed Nov. 13, was that of friend Chase Gardner.

Gardner said that although those planting the tulips knew each other from school, they really became friends while working in the tulip fields.

The first garden is located near the “MV” under the southbound Interstate 5 onramp at Kincaid Street.

The tulips planted will bloom yellow and white. Gardner said they will be known as “Ethan’s Smile.”

“It means a lot to me to have something to remember him by,” Gardner said. “You can see the beauty of his smile in the tulips.”

The group of Chapin’s friends from both school and the tulip fields came together to plant the tulips with the help of Tulip Valley Farms co-founder Andrew Miller.

When instructing the group on how to plant the tulips, Miller told them, “It doesn’t have to be perfect because there’s no way Ethan would have done it perfect.”

Isaac Donovan said Chapin’s work at Tulip Town was something Chapin took pride in, so planting tulips was the perfect way to memorialize him.

“I feel like Ethan as a person would have put down anything he was doing to come do something like this,” Donovan said. “It’s only right we do it for him.”

Ariah Macagba worked with Chapin at Tulip Town.

“I just think that Ethan played a really big part in how we all met,” Macagba said. “Where he was was always a really positive place to be. It was like, ‘Oh, Ethan’s going to be at work today, then so will I.'”

City of Mount Vernon Project Development Manager Peter Donovan said the city made accommodations to get the tribute garden planted in a timely manner.

Donovan, who lent a hand planting the tulips, said the city made the accommodations because of the impact and message that Chapin’s life had on the community.

“I think if there’s one thing we could all learn from this horrific [crime], it’s how much one person’s contribution of living a life filled with love and positivity can leave a lasting legacy on those around them,” Donovan said in an email. “Ethan lived like that, and now ‘Ethan’s Smile’ is going to continue to grow and bloom and carry his light here in Mount Vernon.”

Conway School, which Chapin attended from kindergarten through the eighth grade, will have an Ethan’s Smile garden planted Monday.

Mount Vernon High School, which Chapin attended after graduating from Conway School, and the University of Idaho have been contacted about starting their own Ethan’s Smile gardens.

While tulips have significance to Chapin, Miller said tulips also represent peace.

“Tulips are the peace flower and there’s peace in doing something messy now that is beautiful later,” Miller said.

In addition to planting the memorial gardens, Gardner said the group is looking to sell yellow and white tulip bulbs, depending on stock.

“That way anyone can get some, look outside and remember him,” he said.

The proceeds would be donated to a cause to be determined by the Chapin family, said Gardner.

All of the tulip bulbs are being donated by Tulip Valley Farms.

Miller said that while it is unknown how many tulip bulbs will be left this year, next year more can be ordered to ensure anyone who wants them can get them.