WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A man reported overdue from a sheep hunting trip was found dead by searchers in the Eureka area.

Alaska State Troopers say 42-year-old Huey Farrell may have died in the crash of his all-terrain vehicle.

Farrell left Aug. 7 for his hunt. Troopers were contacted Sunday because Farrell had not contacted anyone by cellphone as he usually did.

Wildlife troopers found his pickup parked at Mile 123.5 Glenn Highway.

On Monday, troopers searched by helicopter for more than seven hours. They launched a ground search Tuesday without success.

Four of Farrell’s friends continued the search Wednesday and found him dead from an apparent ATV crash.