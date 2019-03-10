ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Frenchman is trudging his way west across the Alaska wilderness in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Nicolas Petit is battling deep snow Sunday after leaving the last checkpoint on the Yukon River.

The overland trail from the checkpoint in Kaltag takes mushers to the unforgiving Bering Sea coast, where they and their dogs will battle strong winds on their way to the finish line in Nome.

The winner is expected sometime mid-week.

Petit left Kaltag about two hours ahead of defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway and Alaska musher Jessie Royer.

Alaskan Pete Kaiser was the first musher to reach Kaltag, three minutes ahead of Petit. But every musher has to take an eight-hour break somewhere along the Yukon River. Kaiser had to take his at Kaltag, putting him hours behind Petit.